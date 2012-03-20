ST LOUIS, March 20 With inflation on an upswing
and the labor market doing better than expected, the U.S.
Federal Reserve should not ease policy any further and may need
to start raising interest rates as soon as this year, a top Fed
official said on Tuesday.
"I don't feel the need for additional accommodation right
now," Narayana Kocherlakota, president of the Minneapolis
Federal Reserve Bank, told reporters after a speech at
Washington University in St. Louis.
Asked when the Fed could be expected to exit from its
current zero-interest-rate policy, Kocherlakota said he would
not advocate for hiking rates immediately.
Still, if the unemployment rate continues to fall and
inflation rises, in line with his expectations, above 2 percent,
"I would see an argument for initiating that exit in 2012 or
2013," he said.