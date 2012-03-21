By Ann Saphir
ST LOUIS, March 20 The U.S. Federal Reserve may
need to start moving away from its near-zero interest rate
policy as soon as this year, if unemployment continues to drop
and inflation threatens to rise, a top Fed official said on
Tuesday.
"I would see an argument for initiating that exit in 2012
or 2013," Narayana Kocherlakota, president of the Minneapolis
Federal Reserve Bank, told reporters after a speech at
Washington University in St. Louis.
The U.S. unemployment rate, now at 8.3 percent, is likely to
fall below 8 percent this year and into the "low sevens" by late
next year, he said.
That improvement, along with what he expects to be
above-target inflation for the next two years, may force the Fed
to take its foot off the stimulus pedal, he said.
Kocherlakota's comments place him squarely among the most
hawkish of Fed policymakers, more focused on the Fed's need to
fight high inflation than on high unemployment.
His view is in the minority at the U.S. central bank, which
last week reiterated its expectation that subpar economic growth
will require the Fed to keep rates extremely low through late
2014.
Kocherlakota is not a voter this year on the Fed's
policy-setting panel.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and others have said more bond
purchases remain an option, and have warned about removing
stimulus too soon.
"You need to be attentive to where the economy is and not
move too quickly to reverse the policies that are helping the
recovery," Bernanke told students on Tuesday at George
Washington University in the first of a four-part lecture
series.
Speaking a few hours later in St. Louis, Kocherlakota echoed
Bernanke's caution about too quickly reversing Fed stimulus.
"That's not something that's going to happen in two
meetings," he said of the decision to raise rates. "You want to
be deliberate and thoughtful about when you would want to take
that step."
The U.S. central bank has kept interest rates near zero for
more than three years, and has also bought $2.3 trillion in
long-term securities to help push borrowing costs down further
and pull the economy free from the effects of the Great
Recession.
More purchases of long-term securities are not needed, said
Kocherlakota, who voted against Fed easing twice last year.
"I don't feel the need for additional accommodation right
now," he told reporters Tuesday.
While the Fed has successfully used easy monetary policy to
keep inflation from falling too low, it is powerless, on its
own, to boost employment much beyond the current low level, he
said in a speech earlier in the day.
The central bank "is performing about as well as it can on
both mandates" of price stability and full employment,
Kocherlakota said. It needs help from non-monetary policies such
as hiring subsidies to offset the uncertainty and adverse credit
conditions that are keeping companies from adding jobs, he said.
But hiring subsidies will only work to boost jobs if the Fed
eases monetary policy further, he told reporters later.
Asked if he will support more policy accommodation if
lawmakers pass hiring subsidies, Kocherlakota said that such a
response would be "appropriate" if subsidies put downward
pressure on inflation, as he predicts they would.
Interestingly, his view that hiring subsidies are a key
policy tool for boosting employment squares with a paper
released Monday from the San Francisco Fed, whose chief is among
the most dovish at the U.S. central bank
Rosier data so far this year, including falling unemployment
and somewhat better housing data, has prompted traders to temper
expectations for more bond-buying by the Fed, known as
quantitative easing, with many betting the Fed's next move will
be to start raising rates by mid-2013, more than a year ahead of
the timetable suggested by the Fed.