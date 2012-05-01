BRIEF-Urstadt Biddle Properties files for mixed shelf of up to $400 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $400.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON May 1 Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota did not comment on the outlook for the U.S. economy or interest rates on Tuesday in a speech on economic development in Native American communities.
Kocherlakota was speaking in Washington.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $400.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wall Street hits new intra-day highs before paring most gains