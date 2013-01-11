WASHINGTON Jan 10 The U.S. economy will
continue to grow too slowly to make significant progress in
bringing down unemployment, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank
President Narayana Kocherlakota said on Thursday.
Kocherlakota predicts U.S. gross domestic product will grow
at an annual pace of 2.5 percent this year and 3 percent next
year, estimates that put him on the weak end of Fed
policymakers' forecasts.
"This growth will do little in terms of returning the
economy to the historical trend," Kocherlakota said in prepared
remarks to a Minneapolis Fed event. "Consistent with this slow
output growth, I expect unemployment to continue to fall only
slowly."
The unemployment rate, currently at 7.8 percent, should fall
to around 7.5 percent towards the end of this year and 7 percent
in 2014. This will prevent wages from rising very quickly and
keep inflation at bay.
Kocherlakota sees the Fed's preferred inflation measure
remaining below the central bank's official 2 percent target
over the next two years.