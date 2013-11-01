BRIEF-S&P says Romania 'BBB-/A-3' ratings affirmed, outlook stable
* s&p - ratings are supported by romania's moderate external and government debt, amid reasonably firm growth prospects
Nov 1 Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota did not comment on the U.S. economic outlook or monetary policy in remarks prepared for delivery to a community forum in St. Paul, Minn. on Friday.
Kocherlakota, one of the Fed's most vocal supporters of continued super-easy monetary policy, used his opening remarks at the conference to urge more collaboration around healthcare policy.
* Neutron Holdings Inc files to say it raised about $12.5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o5Zsdr)