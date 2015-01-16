Jan 16 The Federal Reserve should keep rates near zero for all of 2015, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota reiterated on Friday, or risk slowing U.S. job growth and inflation's return to the Fed's 2 percent goal.

Kocherlakota made nearly identical remarks in New York earlier this week. Most Fed officials believe a rate hike this year will be appropriate. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)