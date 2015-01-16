Mexico retail group ANTAD says same-store sales up 6 pct in April
MEXICO CITY, May 10 Mexico's retailers' association said on Wednesday that sales at stores open at least a year rose 6.0 percent in April compared to same month a year earlier.
Jan 16 The Federal Reserve should keep rates near zero for all of 2015, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota reiterated on Friday, or risk slowing U.S. job growth and inflation's return to the Fed's 2 percent goal.
Kocherlakota made nearly identical remarks in New York earlier this week. Most Fed officials believe a rate hike this year will be appropriate. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
MEXICO CITY, May 10 Mexico's retailers' association said on Wednesday that sales at stores open at least a year rose 6.0 percent in April compared to same month a year earlier.
May 10 Argentina's central bank this month has renewed its buying of dollars in the local foreign exchange market, checking the rise of the country's peso currency .