June 8 The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis
on Monday launched a search for a "strategic thought leader" to
replace current president Narayana Kocherlakota, who is
returning to academia after years of failing to persuade
colleagues in the U.S. central bank to support more
accommodative monetary policy.
Kocherlakota, a university professor before becoming
Minneapolis Fed president in 2009, will be an economics
professor at the University of Rochester, in New York state,
starting Jan. 1.
He will be the third of the Fed's 12 regional bank
presidents to leave this year, a critical time as the Fed
debates when and how fast to raise interest rates it has kept
near zero since December 2008.
The two others, Dallas Fed chief Richard Fisher and
Philadelphia Fed chief Charles Plosser, were among the Fed's
most hawkish policymakers. They both retired in March.
The Minneapolis Fed's six non-bank directors will spearhead
the search to replace Kocherlakota, aiming to have a new chief
by the end of December, search committee co-chair MayKao Hang
said in a video posted to the bank's website.
The panel wants a person committed to public service who has
"the intellectual rigor and expertise to contribute to federal
monetary policy," she said. The bank posted a detailed job
description, an unusual step in what is often a closely guarded
and sometimes insular process.
Patrick Harker, a director on the Philadelphia Fed's board,
starts as the bank's president next month. The Dallas Fed's
search, formally launched last November, is "moving along fine,"
a spokesman told Reuters, declining to provide details.
All three new leaders will vote on Fed policy in 2017 under
a system of rotating seats among the 12-bank regional system.
Crisscrossing his sprawling district, Kocherlakota has
publicly staked out a preference for easier monetary policy than
any of his colleagues, most recently calling on the Fed to keep
rates low until the second half of 2016. Most Fed officials feel
the U.S. economy will be ready for rate hikes sometime this
year.
Last month Kocherlakota voiced disappointment over his
inability to convince his colleagues that keeping rates lower
for longer could help bring more Americans back to work.
"I wish I were more persuasive," he told reporters. "On the
other hand, I hope they are right and I am wrong."
Hawks typically worry too-high inflation and want to raise
rates sooner than later, while doves tend to focus on too-low
employment.
