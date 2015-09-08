Sept 8 A top U.S. Federal Reserve official on
Tuesday floated a potentially controversial proposal to help
keep America's economy more stable: The federal government could
issue more debt.
Narayana Kocherlakota, president of the Minneapolis Fed,
said bond market data suggests that the ideal inflation-adjusted
rates of interest in the U.S. economy have fallen in recent
decades.
This is important because it means the Fed's own target for
interest rate policy will tend to be lower, raising the risk
that the Fed finds itself in a situation where it would like to
slash rates but can only cut them modestly before hitting the
"zero lower bound."
Near-zero rates also raise the risk of encouraging people to
over borrow, setting up instability in the form of financial
booms and busts.
"Fiscal policymakers can mitigate these risks by choosing to
maintain higher levels of public debt than markets currently
anticipate," Kocherlakota said in remarks prepared for delivery
at Northwestern University in the Chicago suburb of Evanston.
Kocherlakota, who did not comment on the current outlook for
the U.S. economy and monetary policy, said he was not advocating
a run-up in public borrowing. He said higher debt levels would
imply costs to society.
"Younger workers (and those who are yet to be born) have to
pay the taxes to fund this extra debt issuance," he said, adding
that "balancing these gains versus losses is clearly a job for
the fiscal authority, not for monetary policymakers like me."
"I am simply pointing to two key benefits associated with
such an increase," Kocherlakota said, referring to more
effective monetary policy and less risk of financial
instability.
(Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Leslie
Adler)