By Ann Saphir
EVANSTON, Ill., March 31 U.S. inflation will be
above the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target next year,
Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said on
Saturday, suggesting he sees pressure building for the central
bank to lift interest rates.
"I'm expecting inflation to be 2 percent this year, and 2.3
percent next year," Kocherlakota told the Midwest Economics
Association's annual meeting.
The Fed has kept U.S. short-term borrowing costs near zero
for more than three years, and its policy-setting panel has said
it expects to need to keep them there through late 2014.
Kocherlakota, a monetary policy hawk, has said he believes
the Fed should act to raise rates well before then. But his view
is in the minority at the Fed, where most see inflation at or
below the target in coming years, based on projections issued in
January.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke earlier this week said the U.S.
economy would need to grow more quickly to ensure continued
progress in reducing the unemployment rate, which now stands at
8.3 percent. Although he did not suggest a further round of bond
buying was imminent, stocks rose on that very hope.
Kocherlakota's speech on Saturday suggested such hope is
misplaced, even if the Fed goes forward with more easing.
Further monetary stimulus is powerless to reduce joblessness
much more on its own without simultaneous hiring subsidies or
other non-monetary stimulus, Kocherlakota said.
That's because monetary policy can help reverse job losses
that come from shocks that force households to pull back on
spending, but not from so-called labor demand shock in which
firms pull back on hiring due to uncertainty or tight credit
conditions, Kocherlakota added.
Because it is labor demand shock that is currently crippling
the economy, pushing borrowing costs lower would not boost jobs,
he said.
The speech was based on a paper he first presented on March
20.