By David Bailey

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn., April 12 Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota on Thursday repeated his call for the U.S. central bank to start reversing its ultra-loose monetary stance some time in the next six to nine months as the recovery picks up.

"Conditions will warrant raising rates some time in 2013 or, possibly, late 2012," Kocherlakota said in remarks prepared for delivery to the White Bear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. The remarks were very similar to those he made Tuesday. .

Kocherlakota, who does not vote on Fed policy this year, is on the hawkish end of the policy spectrum at the U.S. central bank, more focused on the threat of high inflation than on the dangers of high unemployment.

Investors have been inundated this week with conflicting views from Fed officials, including influential vice chair Janet Yellen and New York Fed President William Dudley, who both supported the Fed's decision this year to extend its low-rate pledge to late 2014.

"The evolution of monetary policy is a collective decision made by the Committee in its meetings," Kocherlakota said. "No individual speaker can tell you what those decisions will be."

Kocherlakota suggested that part of the reason for a slow recovery despite near-zero interest rates is that people are being overly cautious in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

"I think the probability of an event like that is much lower than it was and the safeguards we have in place are better," he said in answer to a question from the audience. "But I think it is very much in the nature, once you live through an event like that to have it scar you."

Meanwhile the possibility that a financial crisis across the Atlantic could knock the wind from the U.S. recovery is much lower now than it was late last year, he said.

"I think that we are in a much better place than we were six months ago," Kocherlakota said after his speech. "I think the probability of an adverse outcome is much lower."

The stress tests that U.S. banks just went through should build confidence that they have the ability to withstand a crisis from Europe should it occur, he added.