Japanese PM Abe says North Korean missile launch a grave threat to Japan
LONDON, April 29 North Korea's decision to test-fire a ballistic missile represents a grave threat to Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in London on Saturday.
Nov 12 Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota, in a nearly identical repeat of an address made on Oct. 7 and again on Nov. 5, said on Wednesday that an interest-rate hike at any time in 2015 would be "inappropriate" because of the muted outlook for inflation. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
April 28 A top U.S. financial regulator said on Friday that it closed the banking unit of First NBC Bank Holding Co, three days after the lender reported accounting issues dating back to at least 2015.