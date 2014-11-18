BRIEF-NuStar Logistics L.P. says priced $550 mln amount of 5.625% senior notes due April 2027
* NuStar Energy L.P. announces pricing of offering of senior notes
Nov 18 Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota, in remarks nearly identical to five speeches he has given since since Sept. 22, repeated Tuesday that an interest-rate hike at any time in 2015 would be "inappropriate" because of the muted outlook for inflation. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* NuStar Energy L.P. announces pricing of offering of senior notes
* S&P says Northeastern Illinois University debt rating lowered three notches to 'B' on budget uncertainty; On watch negative