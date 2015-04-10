TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields climb before three-year auction

* Growing U.S. corporate supply pressures yields * Expectations for more rate hikes also underpin yield rise * U.S. 30-year yield hits highest level since late March By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 9 U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday, with benchmark yields reaching a five-week peak before a $24 billion auction of a three-year government debt issue in what will be the first leg of this week's $62 billion quarterly refunding. Investors were making room in