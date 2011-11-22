* Fed should provide public contingency plan -Kocherlakota
By Crystal Laderas
WINNIPEG, Nov 22 The U.S. Federal Reserve has
the tools to fight "disturbingly high" unemployment but should
provide clear guidance on what economic conditions would prompt
their use, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.
The remarks, from Minneapolis Fed President Narayana
Kocherlakota, add to a chorus of calls from U.S. central
bankers in recent weeks for better Fed communications on policy
goals and responses.
Most policy makers support providing the public with more
detail on the likely path of monetary policy, minutes from the
Fed's most recent meeting show, but they rejected the idea of
tying actions to targets for growth or the level of prices.
The Fed has kept short-term interest rates near zero for
three years and has signaled it will leave them there through
at least mid-2013; it has also bought $2.3 trillion in
long-term securities to push borrowing costs still lower.
With unemployment at 9 percent and core inflation expected
to fall next year to 1.7 percent, below the Fed's 2 percent
target, many in financial markets say the Federal Open Market
Committee, the Fed's policy-setting panel, is likely to take
further steps to boost growth.
But absent a clear policy blueprint from the Fed,
Kocherlakota argued on Tuesday, household and businesses will
remain uncertain about future interest-rate policy and will
continue to curb spending, holding back economic growth.
"Tools -- and choices -- remain," Kocherlakota told CFA
Winnipeg. "However, the FOMC should do more than simply decide
at each meeting whether or not to buy more assets or to keep
interest rates low for longer."
The Fed should create a public contingency plan outlining
the central bank's likely response to a range of economic
scenarios, Kocherlakota said in the remarks, which were similar
to those he made in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Nov. 8.
The most outspoken proponent of more vigorous policy
planning, the dovish Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, wants
the Fed to promise low rates until the jobless rate falls below
7 percent or inflation threatens to rise about 3 percent.
Kocherlakota's views on inflation are hawkish, and earlier
this year the Winnipeg-raised Minnesotan dissented twice on Fed
decisions to ease policy.
Minutes from the Nov. 1-2 FOMC meeting, released in
Washington as Kocherlakota was delivering his speech, showed "a
number" of Kocherlakota's colleagues supported tying the Fed's
low-rate policy to numerical thresholds for unemployment and
inflation.
But other participants "expressed concern that switching to
a new policy framework could heighten uncertainty about future
monetary policy, risk unmooring longer-term inflation
expectations, or fail to address risks to financial stability,"
the minutes said.
In the end, the FOMC decided against making any change to
its communications policy at the meeting, but the wide-ranging
debate set the stage for possible changes in the future.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke asked a group of officials
studying communications improvements to assess whether the Fed
should issue a statement on its longer-run goals and policy
strategy, or publish the views of individual officials
regarding the appropriate path of interest rates.
EUROPE
Kocherlakota did not provide any updates on his economic
outlook in the speech.
He did suggest the Fed would act should a financial shock
from a euro zone debt crisis threaten the already weak U.S.
recovery.
While Wall Street overhaul legislation passed last year
removes the Fed's ability to extend help to individual
institutions, he said, the Dodd-Frank Act does let the Fed take
actions directed at helping the broad market.
"This ability of the Fed could be useful in the event that
financial market turmoil in other parts of the world ever
threatens to spread to U.S. credit and capital markets," he
said.
(Reporting by Crystal Laderas in Winnipeg; Writing by Ann
Saphir; Editing by Padraic Cassidy and Diane Craft)