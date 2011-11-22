WINNIPEG Nov 22 The U.S. Federal Reserve has
the tools to fight "disturbingly high" unemployment but should
provide clear guidance on what economic conditions would prompt
their use, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.
The remarks, from Minneapolis Fed President Narayana
Kocherlakota, add to a chorus of calls from U.S. central
bankers in recent weeks for better Fed communications on policy
goals and responses.
Without a clear policy blueprint from the Fed, Kocherlakota
said, household and businesses uncertain about future
interest-rate policy will continue to curb spending, holding
back economic growth.
The Fed has kept short-term interest rates near zero for
three years and has signaled it will leave them there through
at least mid-2013; it has also bought $2.3 trillion in
long-term securities to push borrowing costs still lower.
With unemployment at 9 percent and core inflation expected
to fall next year to 1.7 percent, below the Fed's 2 percent
target, many in financial markets believe the Federal Open
Market Committee, the Fed's policy-setting panel, is likely to
take further steps to boost growth.
"Tools -- and choices -- remain," Kocherlakota said in
remarks prepared for delivery to CFA Winnipeg. "However, the
FOMC should do more than simply decide at each meeting whether
or not to buy more assets or to keep interest rates low for
longer."
The Fed should create a public contingency plan outlining
the central bank's likely response to a range of economic
scenarios, Kocherlakota said in the remarks, which were very
similar to those he made in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Nov.
8.
It's an idea that is gaining currency at the Fed, from both
sides of the policy spectrum.
The idea's most outspoken proponent, Chicago Fed President
Charles Evans, is the FOMC's most dovish member. Evans, who
wants the Fed to promise low rates until the jobless rate falls
below 7 percent or inflation threatens to rise about 3 percent,
was the lone dissenter at the Fed's most recent meeting,
calling for further easing.
The FOMC is due to release minutes of its Nov 1-2 meeting
on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Eastern time [1900 GMT]
On Monday, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart lent his
support to the idea of greater policy clarity, though not to
the specifics of Evans' plan; last week the influential head of
the New York Fed said it would be desirable to link Fed
policies to specific levels of unemployment and inflation.
Kocherlakota's views on inflation are hawkish, and earlier
this year the Winnipeg-raised Minnesotan dissented twice on Fed
decisions to ease policy.
Kocherlakota did not provide any updates on his economic
outlook in the speech.
He did suggest the Fed would act should a financial shock
from a euro zone debt crisis threaten the already weak U.S.
recovery.
While Wall Street reform legislation passed last year
removes the Fed's ability to extend help to individual
institutions, he said, the Dodd-Frank Act does let the Fed take
actions directed at helping the broad market.
"This ability of the Fed could be useful in the event that
financial market turmoil in other parts of the world ever
threatens to spread to U.S. credit and capital markets," he
said.
