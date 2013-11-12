By David Bailey
| ST. PAUL, Minn.
ST. PAUL, Minn. Nov 12 Given how slowly the
Federal Reserve expects U.S. joblessness to decline, the central
bank should be ramping up, not dialing back, its efforts to
stimulate the economy, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.
The Fed has been buying $85 billion each month in Treasuries
and mortgage-backed bonds to push down long-term borrowing costs
in order to boost investment and hiring. Over the past several
months, investor speculation has centered around when and how
quickly the Fed's policy-setting committee will cut the program.
"Reducing the flow of purchases in the near term would be a
drag on the already slow rate of progress of the economy toward
the committee's goals," Narayana Kocherlakota, president of the
Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank and one of the Fed's most
dovish policymakers, said in remarks prepared for delivery to
the St. Paul Chamber of Commerce.
The Fed forecasts that the unemployment rate, now at 7.3
percent, will decline gradually, and the inflation rate will be
below the Fed's 2 percent goal over the medium term.
"Under a goal-oriented approach, the committee would respond
to this weak outlook by providing more monetary stimulus -- for
example, by lowering the interest rate being paid to banks on
their excess reserves," Kocherlakota said.
In fact, he said, repeating a theme he has hammered home in
at least three speeches since September, the Fed should do
"whatever it takes" to bring the economy back to full employment
quickly, even if it means pushing inflation temporarily above
the Fed's goal.
In June Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke pointed to improvements in
the labor market since the bond-purchase program began last
September and suggested the purchases could be brought to a
close by mid-2014.
Bond yields soared in response, as investors began pricing
in a quicker return to normal levels of short-term interest
rates, which the Fed has kept near zero since December 2008.
Bond yields fell and stocks rose after the Fed's unexpected
decision in September to keep the program in place to shore up
the economy in the face of disappointing job gains and a fierce
Washington budget battle that ultimately partially shut down the
U.S. government for 16 days in October.
Kocherlakota said the Fed's decision to keep up with its
bond-buying is informed not only by the Fed's economic outlook
but by its view of the costs and the effectiveness of the
program. But because discussion of the potential for winding
down the program is typically cast only in terms of the economic
outlook, the Fed risks creating a perception that it is not
focused on goal-oriented monetary policy, he said.
"Such a perception can create doubts and uncertainty about
the criteria underlying committee decisions," Kocherlakota said,
citing heightened bond-market volatility in the past few months
as evidence that such doubts are in place.
"I believe that the committee could reduce this volatility
by greatly enhancing its communication on the role of cost and
efficacy considerations in its deliberations about the evolution
of asset purchases."
Kocherlakota, who regains a vote on the Fed's policy-setting
panel next year, reiterated his proposal for the Fed to keep
interest rates low until unemployment falls to 5.5 percent, a
level that many economists view as "full" employment.
The Fed currently promises to keep rates low until
unemployment has fallen to at least 6.5 percent, and a widely
noted Fed paper recently outlined an argument for lowering that
threshold further.