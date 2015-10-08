MANKATO Minn. Oct 8 Central banks around the
world are constrained by their current toolkits in offsetting
shocks to their economies, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank
President Narayana Kocherlakota said on Thursday.
"If monetary policy had more tools available, it could have
offset that shock," he said in reference to the financial crisis
before a local business group at Minnesota State University,
Mankato.
Kocherlakota is not currently a voting member on the central
bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee and leaves
his post to return to academia at the end of the year.
