Dec 1 A top Federal Reserve official on Monday called for the U.S. central bank to rewrite its 2 percent inflation goal to reflect the view that below-target inflation is just as costly as above-target inflation.

At the Fed's last meeting most policymakers agreed that such was the case, adding that "many participants thought that this view was largely shared by the public," according to minutes of the meeting released last week.

"I am not one of those participants," Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said in an essay for the regional bank's newsletter, posted on its website. "We cannot expect the public to know that the (Fed) views deviations from its inflation objective in a symmetric fashion" unless the Fed explicitly says so.

"I would support including the above clause" about the public's view in the framework statement that the Fed publishes each January to describe its inflation goal, Kocherlakota wrote.

Kocherlakota dissented in October against the Fed's decision to end its bond-buying stimulus despite below-target inflation. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)