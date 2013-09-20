By Luciana Lopez
| NEW YORK, Sept 20
NEW YORK, Sept 20 Policymakers should look to
options prices to help figure out the future and inform their
decisions today, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President
Narayana Kocherlakota said on Friday.
The dovish central banker did not comment on his outlook for
monetary policy or the economy in his prepared remarks, which
were included in a set of equation-heavy slides he presented to
an academic conference at NYU Stern.
"Policymakers need some way to gauge the relative
likelihoods of future events," Kocherlakota said, in order to
answer questions like "How likely is deflation? How likely is
high inflation?... How likely is significant financial
instability?"
Rather than trying to figure out the "true" probability of a
given event, he said, policymakers should look at how likely
households view that event. That information can be found in the
prices of options on assets from gold to stock indexes to wheat,
the slides suggested.
The presentation draws on research that Kocherlakota has
been pursuing for more than a year, and suggests that he pays
close attention to financial markets as he formulates his
monetary policy stance.
But the talk shed no new light on Kocherlakota's views on
the Fed's unexpected decision this week to leave its massive
monetary stimulus program in place.