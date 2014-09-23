Sept 23 The U.S. Federal Reserve can keep
stimulating the U.S. economy because inflation is posing little
threat, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Narayana
Kocherlakota said on Tuesday.
"I'm expecting an inflation rate to run below 2 percent for
the next four years, through 2018," Kocherlakota told college
students in Marquette, Michigan. "That means there is more room
for monetary policy to be helpful in terms of ... boosting
demand without running up against generating too much
inflation."
(Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Andrea
Ricci)