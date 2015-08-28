WASHINGTON Aug 28 A top Federal Reserve
policymaker said on Friday he does not see a case for raising
U.S. interest rates this year unless there is a major change in
the economic outlook.
"Barring that, I don't see a near-term increase in interest
rates as being appropriate, and by near-term I mean really
through the course of 2015," Minneapolis Fed President Narayana
Kocherlakota said in an interview with CNBC from Jackson Hole,
Wyoming.
Kocherlakota, who will leave the Fed at the end of the year
to return to academia, said he thought it would take years for
inflation to return to target and given that, it would be
appropriate to consider further stimulus.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes and Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)