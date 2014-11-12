Nov 12 A top Federal Reserve policymaker said Wednesday he is worried that a "material" decline in inflation expectations could push down on already low U.S. inflation, making it even harder for the Fed to reach its monetary policy goals.

"I am concerned about how low inflation has been," Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota told a business group in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Low inflation, and a drop in the inflation outlook, prompted him to dissent last month from the Fed's decision to end its bond-buying stimulus program.

The Fed should defer raising interest rates until it is confident that inflation will rise back to its 2-percent target within one to two years, he said. Meanwhile, even when the Fed starts raising rates, they will likely rise only to 3.25 percent he said, well below historical norms.

Lower interest rates will likely lead to more volatility in asset prices, he said. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by James Dalgleish)