ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 18 The Federal Reserve is risking its credibility by not acting aggressively enough to bring inflation back up to its 2 percent target quickly, a top U.S. central banker said on Tuesday.

"I think we are creating risks for ourselves on the credibility front," Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Narayana Kocherlakota told reporters after speaking to the St. Paul Rotary Club. "If inflation continues to be persistent below 2 percent, people's beliefs that it will get back to 2 percent will start to erode, so then their belief about what our target is for inflation will start to slide downwards."

There is already some slippage in market expectations and in the expectations of economists, he said. Kocherlakota, the only Fed policymaker to dissent on the Fed's decision last month to end its bond-buying stimulus, repeated his view that inflation won't rise back to 2 percent until 2018.

"I wish we were in a position where I didn't have to say that," he said. "I am merely reporting the facts. I wish I was in a position to be reporting different facts."

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)