ST. PAUL, Minn. Feb 3 Minneapolis Fed President
Narayana Kocherlakota said he expects the six members of his
board of directors who are not picked by banks to conduct a
'massive, national' search for a person to replace him when he
steps down in February, 2016.
Any candidate would need approval by the Washington-based Fed
Board of governors, a process which is "not pro forma by any
means," he said. When he was picked five years ago, each of the
members of the Fed Board interviewed him personally, he said.
The board of directors is aiming to have a replacement in
place to ensure a smooth transition, Kocherlakota said.
