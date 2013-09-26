By Ann Saphir
| HOUGHTON, Mich., Sept 26
HOUGHTON, Mich., Sept 26 Minneapolis Federal
Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota, one of the most
dovish policymakers at the U.S. central bank, on Thursday made
his most impassioned plea for more monetaary stimulus in the
face of high joblessness.
But he said that more stimulus does not necessarily mean
adding to the Fed's current program of buying $85 billion a
month in long-term bonds to push down rates.
It could, for instance, mean the Fed lowers the interest
rate, currently a quarter of a percenage point, that it pays to
banks for keeping their excess reserves at the Fed.
Neither step, he noted, would have a large economic effect
in and of itself. What's important, he said, is that the Fed is
clearer about its commitment to keeping rates low, and doing
whatever else it takes, until the jobless rate falls more
rapidly.
Observers have taken Kocherlakota's call for more stimulus
to mean that he supports more asset purchases, rather than the
reduction, or taper, that the Fed currently is considering.
Kocherlakota said that is not so.
"I don't think what I said today says something specifically
about tapering... The Fed has many tools. You could imagine a
world where the Fed cuts back on one tool, and starts to use
more of another," he said.
"The flow of purchases is not the big deficiency right now
in our statement. The big deficiency is the clear gap between
our medium-term outlook, and our long-run objectives, and that
means people have to guess about what we are going to be doing
at every meeting down the road."