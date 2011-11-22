WINNIPEG Nov 22 U.S. legislators must engage
in difficult trade-offs to fix fiscal challenges weighing on
growth, a top Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday.
"I think there is a feeling that somehow there is enough
inefficiency and waste in the government that we can avoid
facing the trade-off ... between the obligations we have,
especially to our older citizens, and the taxes we currently
have on the books, that somehow if we could cut enough from
government we could somehow resolve that tension," Minneapolis
Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said after a speech.
"I don't think that's right."
