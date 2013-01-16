* Kocherlakota again calls for Fed to ease by extending
low-rate vow
* Says rates will not rise until Fed is seen as close to
selling assets
By Ann Saphir
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan 16 The U.S. central
bank's $2.9 trillion portfolio of assets is what is keeping
borrowing costs near record lows, not the monthly purchases that
many credit with that power, a top Federal Reserve official said
on Wednesday.
"We could stop buying and we would still be putting downward
pressure on interest rates," Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank
President Narayana Kocherlakota told an audience at a suburban
Minneapolis golf course, after a speech in which he called for
the Fed to keep rates low until U.S. unemployment reaches the
more normal level of 5.5 percent.
"There is this view out there that somehow the flow of
purchases is what's keeping the downward pressure on interest
rates," he said, adding that rates will not start to rise until
investors anticipate the Fed will sell off its assets.
The central bank would also conduct sales in a "responsible"
manner that would not cause an undue spike in interest rates, he
said.
Kocherlakota has been privately communicating to colleagues
his conviction that the Fed needs to provide still more
accommodation, he told reporters on Tuesday, but his first
public airing of the view was at a different Minneapolis-area
country club that day.
The speech immediately marked him as one of the Fed's most
dovish policymakers.
The U.S. central bank just last month ramped up its attempts
to stimulate the economy by announcing new bond purchases that
will swell its balance sheet further. It also vowed to keep
rates low until unemployment, now at 7.8 percent and high by
historical standards, falls to 6.5 percent, so long as inflation
stays muted.
In remarks Tuesday that he reiterated the following day,
Kocherlakota called for the Fed to extend that newly minted
low-rate pledge, arguing that using a 5.5 percent threshold
would put the economy back on track more quickly.
He did not call for more asset purchases, saying he is
comfortable with the current pace of bond buying. But he noted
that too little is known about the costs of the program compared
to the benefits.
The Fed has kept interest rates near zero since December
2008 and has bought some $2.5 trillion in assets since the Great
Recession to lower borrowing costs further in an effort to get
more Americans back to work.
It is now buying Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities
at a pace of $85 billion a month, on track to adding about $1
trillion to its balance sheet over the year or more that many
economists expect the bond-buying program to continue.