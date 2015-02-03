(Adds comments, background, byline)
By David Bailey
ST. PAUL, Minn. Feb 3 The Federal Reserve
should consider restarting its controversial bond-buying
stimulus if inflation does not start moving back to 2 percent
once downward pressure from the recent drop in oil prices
dissipates, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.
The Fed should first promise to keep rates low until it is
convinced inflation will return to its 2-percent goal within a
year or two, and until market-based measures of inflation
expectation have risen back to normal levels, Minneapolis Fed
President Narayana Kocherlakota told reporters after a speech.
If that doesn't get inflation moving back to the target with
alacrity "then I think we should be reconsidering asset
purchases," he said.
Kocherlakota's view is likely in the minority at the Fed,
which stopped its bond-buying program last October after the
U.S. unemployment rate dropped faster than expected. Most Fed
officials now believe it is only a matter of time before
inflation, which is running well below the Fed's target, will
improve as well.
Kocherlakota said Tuesday that it is a mistake to assume
that just because the real economy is healing, inflation will
automatically return to healthy levels.
Among the most dovish of the Fed's current policymakers,
Kocherlakota wants the U.S. central bank to hold off on rate
hikes until next year.
Bond-market investors, he said, are flagging their worries
about simultaneous low growth and low inflation by driving
yields down. The Fed needs to take action to turn those
expectations around, he said, or risk losing its credibility and
with it, its ability to conduct effective monetary policy.
"It is not enough to have a goal, you have to live up to the
goal," he said.
Kocherlakota said he has not thought through how much more
bond buying the Fed would need to do to lift inflation more
rapidly back to target.
"I think it is really more a question of making sure that
people are aware that asset purchases are on the table as a tool
in case we do not see inflation going back to 2 percent with
sufficient alacrity," he said. "Frankly, even that statement by
itself would be very helpful."
