ST. PAUL, Minn. Feb 3 The Federal Reserve
should consider restarting its controversial bond-buying
stimulus program if inflation does not return to 2 percent
rapidly enough, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.
The Fed should first promise to keep rates low until it is
convinced inflation will return to the Fed's 2-percent goal
within a year or two, and until market-based measures of
inflation expectation have risen back to normal levels,
Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota told reporters
after a speech.
If that doesn't get inflation moving back to 2 percent with
alacrity, he said, "Then I think we should be reconsidering
asset purchases."
Kocherlakota said he views the recent drop in Treasury
yields to reflect heightened investor concern over low U.S.
inflation and low growth.
