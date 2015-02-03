ST. PAUL, Minn. Feb 3 The Federal Reserve should consider restarting its controversial bond-buying stimulus program if inflation does not return to 2 percent rapidly enough, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.

The Fed should first promise to keep rates low until it is convinced inflation will return to the Fed's 2-percent goal within a year or two, and until market-based measures of inflation expectation have risen back to normal levels, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota told reporters after a speech.

If that doesn't get inflation moving back to 2 percent with alacrity, he said, "Then I think we should be reconsidering asset purchases."

Kocherlakota said he views the recent drop in Treasury yields to reflect heightened investor concern over low U.S. inflation and low growth. (Reporting by David Bailey, writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)