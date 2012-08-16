MINOT, N.D. Aug 15 Cutting the rate the Federal Reserve pays banks on the excess reserves they stash at the U.S. central bank would do little to encourage lending because the rate is already so low, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.

The Fed now pays banks interest of a quarter of a percent on excess reserves kept at the central bank, and policymakers have suggested that cutting the rate further could prompt banks to lend more of that money out.

"There is some room to reduce that (rate) further as a way to incentivize banks to lend, but there's not a lot of room," Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said at regional Fed bank event Minot, North Dakota.

The impact of such a reduction on the economy would be "minimal," he said.