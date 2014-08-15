* Warns of risks of too-low inflation
* Fed is missing on both goals: Kocherlakota
* Kocherlakota is a voter at the Fed this year
(Adds comments, background)
By David Bailey
BRAINERD, Minn., Aug 15 The Federal Reserve
should not make the mistake of exiting from its super-easy
monetary policy too soon, a top Fed official said on Friday,
warning of the risk of a downward drift in inflation that could
choke the U.S. recovery.
Pointing to the "disturbing" situation in Europe, where
inflation is well below 1 percent, and to Japan's two-decade
bout with deflation, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana
Kocherlakota said the U.S. central bank should keep up its
monetary stimulus as long as inflation stays low.
The Fed has kept rates near zero since December 2008.
Kocherlakota projects U.S. inflation will stay below the Fed's
2-percent goal until 2018.
"You hear a lot of concerns that it is time for us to exit,
time for us to start thinking about leaving the zero lower bound
and raising rates," Kocherlakota told community bankers here.
"But boy, it's a mistake to go too early. And we should profit
from the examples of other countries on that."
Kocherlakota, who has a vote this year on the Fed's
policy-setting panel, said the Fed is falling short on its
goals.
Unemployment, at 6.2 percent, is "unacceptably high" he
said, and could drop to as low as 5.25 percent before
undesirable inflationary pressure are likely to emerge.
While he projects the jobless rate to fall to 5.7 percent
this year, that decline masks weakness, he said.
U.S. inflation, by the Fed's preferred measure, is stuck
around 1.6 percent, suggesting the economy is underutilizing its
resources, he said.
"As long as inflation remains low, below 2 percent, below
our target, we have room to be supportive and to be helpful,"
Kocherlakota told the Independent Community Bankers of
Minnesota, citing research from his bank that increasing
inflation by a quarter of a percentage point could add 1 million
jobs to the American economy.
Kocherlakota started his job in 2009 as a policy hawk, but
abandoned that stance after the inflationary threat he thought
he saw looming never materialized.
"You get beaten in the head with the numbers enough and you
have to change your mind, and that's what I have done," he said.
Fed policymakers often first air their views behind closed
doors to their colleagues, and then later repeat them for public
consumption. Friday's talk was Kocherlakota's first public
appearance since the Fed met in late July.
Fed policymakers are coming under increasing pressure to
consider raising rates for the first time in eight years, as the
jobless rate falls and inflation slowly firms. But Kocherlakota
on Friday appeared determined to resist that pressure.
Citing the "disturbingly low" fraction of people aged 25 to
54 who actually have a job, and the historically high fraction
of part-time workers who would prefer to work full time,
Kocherlakota said he believes labor markets are still "some way
from meeting the (Fed)'s goal of full employment."
(Reporting by David Bailey; writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)