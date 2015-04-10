US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs as volatility drops
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.19pct (Updates to open)
BLOOMINGTON, Minn., April 10Raising interest rates would push the U.S. economy the "wrong way," Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said on Friday.
Higher rates would push down on spending and borrowing just as consumer confidence is beginning to show signs of recovering, he said. Kocherlakota is one of only two Fed policymakers who want the U.S. central bank to wait until next year to raise rates; the other 15 believe rate hikes should start this year.
(Reporting by David Bailey, writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.19pct (Updates to open)
* Growing U.S. corporate supply pressures yields * Expectations for more rate hikes also underpin yield rise * U.S. 30-year yield hits highest level since late March By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 9 U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday, with benchmark yields reaching a five-week peak before a $24 billion auction of a three-year government debt issue in what will be the first leg of this week's $62 billion quarterly refunding. Investors were making room in