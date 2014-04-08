ROCHESTER, Minn., April 8 The Federal Reserve
should take even small steps to show it is committed to doing
"what it takes" to bring the U.S. economy back to health, a top
Fed official said on Tuesday.
Such steps could include cutting the interest rate it pays
on excess reserves that banks keep on deposit at the Fed,
Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota
told a business group here.
Doing so would have only a small direct effect, he said, but
it would show the public that the Fed is determined to return
inflation and employment to normal levels.
The Fed's decision to use "verbal guidance" instead of
hard-number thresholds to guide market expectations for when it
will eventually raise rates leaves markets "guessing," and
boosts market volatility, he said.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)