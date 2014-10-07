RAPID CITY, S.D. Oct 7 Inflation, not the
condition of the labor market, is what should drive Federal
Reserve policy, a top Fed official said on Tuesday, arguing that
low inflation compels the Fed to wait on rate hikes, even as the
unemployment rate has dropped.
"The reason it is not time to raise rates is because the
inflation outlook has remained soft," Minneapolis Federal
Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota said, adding that
he sees the inflation outlook to remain that way next year.
"For me a necessary condition (before raising rates) is that
the one-to-two year ahead outlook for inflation is back to 2
percent," he said. "The discussion about the labor market is
sort of, almost irrelevant, it really is irrelevant from the
point of view of monetary policy...the inflation outlook should
be the dominant story right now when you think about monetary
policy,"
