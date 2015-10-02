BOSTON Oct 2 A top Federal Reserve official on Friday came out strongly against adding the goal of stabilizing the financial system to the U.S. central bank's list of duties, saying that doing so would add to public uncertainty.

There is already too much uncertainty around the Fed's existing goals of achieving 2-percent inflation and full employment, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota said in remarks prepared for delivery to a conference in Boston.

"Adding a financial stability mandate would likely generate more public uncertainty about policy choices and economic outcomes," Kocherlakota said.

Concerns about possible bubbles in the financial system have increasingly come to the foreground as policymakers consider when to begin to raise interest rates that they have held near zero for almost seven years. Policymakers from Fed Chair Janet Yellen on have publicly worried that keeping borrowing costs too low for too long can fuel too much risk-taking by investors.

Kocherlakota on Friday made the case that the Fed should only be concerned about financial stability to the extent that it impacts the Fed's ability to reach its inflation and employment goals.

The Fed, he added, should be clearer about its existing goals, and should promise to calibrate policy so that it can reach its inflation goal within two years. The Fed would need to ease policy to reach such a deadline, he said.

The Fed should also be clear about whether it views overshooting its full employment goal to be just as much of a problem as undershooting it. To Kocherlakota, the Fed should not treat its employment goal as symmetrical, and policymakers should not choke off job creation so long as there is no inflation threat.

Kocherlakota does not have a vote on the Fed's policy committee this year, his last as a central banker. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)