NEW YORK Jan 13 A top Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday he expects little negative effect on the U.S. economy from global weakness, though the demand for some financial products could come under pressure.

Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota added that the U.S. labor market, which has improved with a sharp drop in unemployment to 5.6 percent, has "more room to run" in taking up so-called slack. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chris Reese)