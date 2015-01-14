(Adds quotes and details on bond market, policy)
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK Jan 13 A top U.S. Federal Reserve
official said on Tuesday he was "uneasy" about the low long-term
yields on Treasury bonds because the situation indicates there
are fewer safe assets for investors, and it suggests rates could
be persistently low in the future.
Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said the
puzzlingly low rates could complicate options as the U.S.
central bank prepares to tighten policy. But he added the Fed
would have to consider the bond-market reaction to an eventual
rate hike only to the extent that it affects the real economy.
Benchmark U.S. yields are near their lowest levels in more
than 1-1/2 years, with 30-year Treasuries yielding 2.507 percent
and the 10-year bond at 1.910 percent. The bond rally is a
reflection of global economic weakness and the expectation of
little inflation in the years ahead.
"The low long-term yields actually are a source of unease to
me frankly," Kocherlakota told reporters. The rates on 20- and
30-year bonds "are a sign that the natural rate of interest is
going to be persistently low, and that's a challenge for
monetary policy because it means that our target fed funds rate
will also be persistently low," he added.
U.S. inflation is stronger than in many developed economies
but still below the Fed's 2-percent target. Nonetheless the Fed
is preparing to raise its policy rate around the middle of the
year, in a nod to solid economic and employment growth at home.
The low long-term rates are unusual in the face of a pending
tightening of U.S. monetary policy.
"The set of things that are safe to invest in has shrunk,
and the demand for safety is higher, and so the price of safety
goes up and we get the low long-term yields," Kocherlakota said.
"Investors think of this as a relatively persistent problem,
which is troubling."
Kocherlakota does not vote on Fed policy this year, and has
announced plans to resign by early next year. He is one of only
two Fed officials who favor delaying raising interest rates
until 2016.
When the time comes to hike, he said, the Fed "should worry
about over-reactions to the extent we think those over-reactions
will affect the (economic) fundamentals themselves."
