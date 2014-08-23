(Recasts with inflation comments, adds Broadbent remarks)
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. Aug 23 The Bank of Japan may
have to pursue its aggressive monetary policy easing for "some
time" to fully vanquish deflation, BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda
said on Saturday.
Speaking at a global central banking conference here, Kuroda
said the central bank's efforts to overcome deflation by
stimulating Japan's economy with large-scale asset purchases was
proving effective.
He added, however, that the public was not yet convinced
Japan's central bank would hit its 2 percent inflation target.
Creating that expectation was necessary to get firms to raise
wages - a key step in Japan's long war with deflation, he said.
"We have committed ourselves to continuing the increasingly
accommodative stance until the 2 percent inflation target is met
and maintained in a sustainable manner," Kuroda said. "That
means inflation expectations are anchored to 2 percent ... (and)
that may take some more time."
The BoJ deployed an intense burst of monetary stimulus last
April, when it pledged to double its money base with a
quantitative easing program of asset purchases. Kuroda wants to
accelerate consumer inflation to 2 percent in roughly two years.
Japan has been mired in 15 years of grinding deflation.
The program was initially successful, with consumer
inflation having recently hit 1.3 percent, excluding the impact
of an April sales tax hike. Inflation is expected to slow in the
coming months as the boost from a weak yen on import costs
begins to fade.
Speaking on a panel alongside central bankers from Brazil
and Britain, Kuroda said public inflation expectations are
moving up gradually but still low at around 1 percent.
Low long-term interest rates will likely not rise until the
2 percent target is reached, he said, adding that the BoJ's 2
percent inflation target, once met, could serve as a benchmark
for wage negotiations.
Turning to labor markets, which was the focus of the
high-profile Jackson Hole conference, Kuroda said Japan is
showing "significant improvement," though it still faces
challenges including a large share of part-time workers in the
service sector.
The quantitative easing stimulus is helping Japan escape
from a deflationary cycle of falling wages and demand, he said,
adding that the BoJ is trying to manage the program to avoid any
"abrupt shock" to markets.
He also said Japan needs a favorable work environment for
woman and older workers to help counter its declining labor
force.
Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent, speaking on
the same panel, said in a prepared speech that slow wage growth
is not certain to pick up soon in Britain, despite signs of
skills shortages. He added that the BoE will not raise rates
until there is a clear prospect of stronger wage growth.
In separate remarks, Broadbent said the BoE's new financial
stability goals were not in conflict with its inflation and
growth goals. He also said there are potential but surmountable
"coordination issues" between the BoE's new financial stability
committee and other bank functions.
"There is not a first-mover advantage to any of the bodies.
They meet pretty regularly and share three members," Broadbent
said.
