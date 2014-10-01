By Howard Schneider
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 1 The Federal Reserve will begin
publishing a new monthly index of U.S. labor market conditions
on Monday, October 6, that draws on a range of data to give a
better sense of the economy's health.
The Fed said on Wednesday it expected to issue its Labor
Market Conditions Index, or LCMI, on a regular basis on the
first business day following the release of the monthly
employment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The LCMI is a composite that draws on 19 indicators, from
broad measures like the unemployment rate itself to narrower
indicators like surveys of business hiring plans. The aim is to
produce a single measure to gauge whether labor markets are on
the whole improving or not.
Much of the recent debate at the Fed has centered around
whether single indicators, like the unemployment rate, give an
accurate picture of the state of the labor market. Though the
unemployment rate has been falling, for example, wages have
remained fairly stagnant, leaving many officials at the U.S.
central bank convinced that labor markets remain slack.
In a note in May describing the LCMI, Fed board economists
calculated the index for recent years and found it had yet to
recover the ground lost during the financial crisis and
recession.
In a statement on its website on Wednesday, the Fed said the
LCMI would be posted on each release day "at some point after 10
a.m."
The LCMI is the second new labor market indicator to be
generated by the central bank as it tries to develop a better
understanding of wage, job and related dynamics in the current
economy. The Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank in August began
publishing a new monthly indicator of labor market conditions
based on 24 labor market variables.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Dan Grebler)