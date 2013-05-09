NEW YORK May 9 A top Federal Reserve official
on Thursday gave only lukewarm support to a fresh drive by
regulators to increase capital at big banks, arguing capital
buffers are important but just how much more is needed remains
up for debate.
Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Richmond Federal Reserve,
said that broker dealers "deserve special attention" in this
debate. Some of his colleagues, including Boston Fed President
Eric Rosengren, have suggested requiring higher capital at such
firms.
"I do favor increasing capital and I've been in favor of the
broad upswing in capital that we have seen. Whether we need more
or not, I think we're sorting through that as a regulatory
community and as a financial community," Lacker told the Council
on Foreign Relations.
"I certainly see great advantages in larger capital
buffers."
He added that requiring banks to hold more debt that
converts into equity when the firms get into trouble, an idea
backed by Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo, is one way to ramp up
capital though perhaps not the best.
"At the end of the day yes, if that provides a greater
buffer, fine, but I don't think we should be focused ... on
incentives at the holding company level," he said.