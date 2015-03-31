Sterling steadies below $1.30 as focus turns to BoE
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
RICHMOND, Va, March 31 Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker said on Tuesday he still has not decided if he will dissent in a June policy meeting should his colleagues vote not to raise interest rates.
"I'll wait to see what my colleagues have to say," Lacker told journalists following a speech in which he said there would be a strong case for hiking rates in June. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
LONDON, May 9 Shares in British tech firm Micro Focus plunged on Tuesday after revenues at Hewlett-Packard Enterprise's software business, which it is buying, fell in the last quarter.