Puerto Rico bonds trade higher in wake of petition filing
May 3 Benchmark Puerto Rico general obligation bonds traded higher on Wednesday in the wake of the U.S. territory's filing for a form of bankruptcy protection.
WASHINGTON Nov 12 A proposal floated by some Republican presidential candidates that the United States should return to a gold standard would be "unworkable," Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker said on Thursday.
Lacker was speaking at a policy conference at the Cato Institute in Washington, D.C. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
May 3 Benchmark Puerto Rico general obligation bonds traded higher on Wednesday in the wake of the U.S. territory's filing for a form of bankruptcy protection.
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates prices, adds further comment)