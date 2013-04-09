RICHMOND, Va., April 9 Richmond Federal Reserve
President Jeffrey Lacker said on Tuesday he was not concerned by
a weaker-than-expected March payroll report, which alarmed
markets that the U.S. economy might suffer a 'spring swoon' when
it was published last week.
"My forecast is intact," Lacker told reporters after
delivering a speech at the University of Richmond on ending 'too
big to fail' banks.
"This recovery is one with some stretches of above-trend
growth and some stretches of below-trend growth," he said. "I
still think we're going to get a little over 2.0 (percent GDP
growth), maybe 2-1/4 (percent) this year."
Lacker, who is one of the most hawkish Fed officials but
does not have a vote on its policy-setting committee this year,
said that he judges the current trend growth rate of the U.S.
economy to be 2 percent.