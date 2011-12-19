CHARLOTTE The U.S. economy will continue to expand moderately next year and inflation will remain under control, Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Jeffrey Lacker said on Monday.

While he did not comment specifically on monetary policy, Lacker, an inflation hawk who will rotate into a voting seat in the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee next year, indicated he does not see the need for further monetary stimulus.

"The macroeconomic experience of 2011 provides vivid illustration. Despite larg-scale efforts to provide more monetary stimulus, growth has disappointed and inflation has ratcheted upwards," Lacker said in remarks before the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce.

