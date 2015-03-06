Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, participates in a session titled, ''Help or Harm: Central Bank Monetary Policies at the Outer Limits'' NABE Economic Policy Conference in Washington March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

The Federal Reserve can raise interest rates even if inflation measures remain below the central bank’s target, a top Fed official said on Friday, repeating his view that the Fed should raise rates in June.

Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker said that the labour market has performed better than expected, and that inflation measures have been impacted by a drop in oil prices.

"If we’re confident that they’re (oil prices) transitory, then inflation expectations remain fairly stable and we can chug along and take that volatility in stride," Lacker said, speaking on the Business Radio program on SiriusXM satellite radio.

