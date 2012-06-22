By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa
| WASHINGTON, June 22
WASHINGTON, June 22 The Federal Reserve's latest
monetary stimulus risks higher inflation and will not do much to
boost a weakening U.S. economy, the central bank official who
dissented against the decision said on Friday.
The Fed on Wednesday announced it was prolonging its efforts
to pressure long-term borrowing costs lower even as it slashed
forecasts for U.S. economic growth.
But Jeffrey Lacker, an inflation hawk who has opposed every
one of the central bank's decisions since rotating into a voting
seat this year, argued the new policy will not work.
"I do not believe that further monetary stimulus would make
a substantial difference for economic growth and employment
without increasing inflation by more than would be desirable,"
Lacker said in a statement.
Specifically, Lacker pointed to the central bank's newly
established inflation goal as a hurdle to further monetary
support, despite signs that the labor market has taken a turn
for the worse.
"While the outlook for economic growth has clearly weakened
in recent weeks, the impediments to stronger growth appear to be
beyond the capacity of monetary policy to offset," Lacker said.
"Inflation is currently close to 2 percent, which the
Committee has identified as its inflation goal. A significant
increase in inflation could threaten the Fed's credibility and
make it more difficult to achieve the Committee's longer-run
goals, including maximum employment."
However, Lacker added that the Fed might consider additional
policy action if the economy experienced a "substantial and
persistent" decline in inflation.
Many analysts saw this week's $267 billion extension of
Operation Twist, whereby the Fed sells short-term Treasuries and
buys longer-dated ones to push already low long-term rates even
lower, as the precursor to further stimulus.
If the economy fails to improve, the Fed may choose to
embark on a third round of bond purchases or quantitative easing
(QE3) without offsetting sales, which would further expand its
$2.9 trillion balance sheet.
Fed officials say the goal of its ultra-low rates policy is
to force investors to buy riskier assets such as stocks and
corporate bonds, which they hope will drive companies to invest
and boost confidence in the recovery.