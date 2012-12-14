WASHINGTON Dec 14 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
latest policy actions risk stoking inflation and stray into
fiscal policy territory, a senior Fed official said on Friday.
Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker,
explaining why he had voted against the Fed's policy actions on
Wednesday, also criticized the adoption of numerical thresholds
by the U.S. central bank to guide future policy.
"I do not believe that tying the federal funds rate to a
specific numerical threshold for unemployment is an appropriate
and balanced approach to the FOMC's price stability and maximum
employment mandates," he said in a statement, referring to the
Federal Open Market Committee.
The Fed on Wednesday said it would keep interest rates near
zero while unemployment remained above 6.5 percent, provided
that inflation did not rise above 2.5 percent. This replaced a
previous commitment to hold rates down until at least mid-2015.
Lacker, who has been a lone dissenter at every Fed meeting
this year, said that he welcomed the decision to drop the
date-specific language from the Fed's policy statement.
U.S. growth remains tepid and the jobless rate last month
was 7.7 percent, down from previous levels but still high by
historic standards. Some 5 million Americans have been without
work for six months or more.
To speed up hiring, the Fed also decided to maintain its
monthly asset purchases of $45 billion of Treasury bonds and $40
billion of mortgage-backed securities, until it saw a
substantial improvement in the outlook for the U.S. labor
market.
Lacker disagreed with the decision to maintain asset
purchases, citing the danger it would fail to ensure price
stability while undermining growth.
"With economic activity growing at a modest pace and
inflation fluctuating close to 2 percent the Committee's
inflation goal - further monetary stimulus runs the risk of
raising inflation and destabilizing inflation expectations."
Furthermore, he argued buying mortgage-backed bonds meant
the Fed was favoring housing over other parts of the economy.
"Deliberately tilting the flow of credit to one particular
economic sector is an inappropriate role for the Federal
Reserve," he said, adding that trying to influence credit
allocation within the economy was a function of fiscal policy.