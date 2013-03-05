By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa
WASHINGTON, March 5 The Federal Reserve's
aggressive monetary stimulus will make it harder for the U.S.
central bank to engineer a smooth retreat from its
unconventional policies, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.
"I fear that small mistakes (could have) large
consequences," said Jeffrey Lacker, President of the Federal
Reserve Bank of Richmond and an inflation hawk who has been
skeptical of central bank bond buying.
In response to the financial crisis and deep recession of
2007-09, the Fed more than tripled the size of its balance sheet
to around $3 trillion as it purchased Treasury and
mortgage-backed securities in an effort to keep long-term
interest rates low.
But Lacker, speaking to the spring policy meeting of the
National Association of Business Economics, said he worried that
a "gigantic" quantity of reserves in the financial system could
make it more difficult for the Fed to withdraw liquidity when
the time comes.
The central bank has made clear that juncture is not on the
horizon for now. Indeed, the Fed continues to ease monetary
policy with $85 billion monthly purchases of securities.
It has vowed to continue buying assets until there is
substantial improvement in the outlook for jobs.
U.S. unemployment remains elevated at 7.9 percent while the
economy, which stalled in the fourth quarter, is expected to
expand around 2 percent this year, still too slow to make up
ground lost during the worst recession in generations.
Despite Lacker's skepticism about asset purchases, he said
the central bank remains committed to price stability. He touted
the Fed's ability to pay interest on bank reserves, acquired in
2008, as an important tool that should help policymakers
engineer a smooth pullback from extraordinary stimulus measures.