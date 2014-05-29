WASHINGTON May 29 Richmond Federal Reserve
President Jeffrey Lacker said on Thursday that he believes the
Fed could raise U.S. interest rates around the second quarter of
next year.
Lacker, in an interview with CNBC, was asked where he stands
on the timing of a rate hike.
"I put myself in the second quarter of next year," he said.
"That would be the central tendency of where I think a plausible
range of dates on which we lift off is."
Lacker added that he sees a long-term structural growth rate
of around 2 percent or slightly better.
Lacker speaks on Friday at the Hoover Institution at
Stanford University in California.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)