(Adds details, background)
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 Richmond Federal Reserve
President Jeffrey Lacker on Friday identified himself as the
lone dissenter on the Fed's so-called exit strategy, and said
his opposition stemmed from the central bank's plan to keep
holding mortgage-backed securities.
Lacker has previously opposed the Fed's purchase of
mortgage-backed securities (MBS) because he feels it singles out
a certain sector and gives it an advantage over other borrowing
by consumers.
The Fed announced on Wednesday a new set of plans related to
whittling down its $4.4 trillion balance sheet, built up through
three large-scale bond buying programs.
The strategy, known officially as "Policy Normalization
Principles and Plans", outlined various steps it will take in
moving away from the loose policy that has been in place since
late 2008. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee
(FOMC) said all but one of its participants agreed with the
approach.
"Specifically, I did not support plans for the assets on the
Fed's balance sheet," Lacker said in a statement on Friday.
The bond-buying programs, which involved monthly purchases
of mortgage-backed securities and Treasury securities, were put
in place in part to keep long-term borrowing costs down.
Lacker offered a similar dissent in December 2012 when the
FOMC decided to continue buying MBS.
"If asset purchases are appropriate, the FOMC should confine
its purchases to U.S. Treasury securities," Lacker said at the
time, as that would cover a broader swath of borrowers and not
single out a certain subset.
On Wednesday, the FOMC said it currently does not anticipate
selling agency mortgage-backed securities as part of the
normalization process. Limited sales may be warranted in the
future, it said.
The Fed's continued holding of MBS prompted Lacker's
dissent.
"I believe this approach unnecessarily prolongs our
interference in the allocation of credit," Lacker said. "While
this would favor home mortgage borrowers, it tilts the playing
field against other borrowing by consumers."
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)